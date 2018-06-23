Fire crews at the scene of Boonooroo blaze

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) has moved to reassure Fraser Coast residents as a hazard reduction burn produced a large amount of smoke.

Multiple units are at the fire, located near Whitaker Street and Rawson Street, Boonooroo.

QFES asked residents in the vicinity are asked to close windows and doors, and keep their medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to phone 000 immediately.