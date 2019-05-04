Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A house was engulfed by flames at koolkhan on Saturday morning
A house was engulfed by flames at koolkhan on Saturday morning Rod Cannon
Breaking

Explosion as fire engulfs house in minutes

Adam Hourigan
by
4th May 2019 8:41 AM | Updated: 1:53 PM

FLAMES from a house fire lept high into the night sky in the early hours of this morning near Junction Hill.

Local residents and drivers on the Summerland Way noticed the fire at around midnight and called emergency services.

Witnesses said they heard a loud explosion come from the house and called the fire brigade with power lines in the vicinity zapping and sparking.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Grafton, South Grafton fire rescue brigades as well as Trenayr Rural Fire service arrived shortly after, but the house was fully engulfed by flames

The house was opposite the Car Boneyard at Koolkhan, which is believed to have been vacant at the time.

Witnesses said that the house took just minutesto become completely alight.

Police are on scene at the house investigating the cause of the fire.

Noone is believed to have been injured in the incident.

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to contact Grafton Police.

editors picks emergency services fire house fire
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    CANCELLED: Tonight's Maryborough speedway called off

    CANCELLED: Tonight's Maryborough speedway called off

    Motor Sports Maryborough Speedway has cancelled tonight's meeting due to the wet weather

    • 4th May 2019 1:38 PM
    Donation a true delight

    premium_icon Donation a true delight

    Community HPV team ready to win

    OUR SAY: It's up to all of us to put new event on the map

    premium_icon OUR SAY: It's up to all of us to put new event on the map

    News Any event, activity or celebration is what you make it.

    GIG GUIDE: Echoes in Maryborough Music Festival program

    premium_icon GIG GUIDE: Echoes in Maryborough Music Festival program

    News Get ready to party in Maryborough this weekend.