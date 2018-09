RESIDENTS near Brooweena are warned to close windows and doors as fire fighters are working to contain a grass fire.

RESIDENTS near Brooweena are warned to close windows and doors as fire fighters are working to contain a grass fire. Tessa Mapstone

RESIDENTS near Brooweena are warned to close windows and doors as fire fighters are working to contain a grass fire.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at the blaze, which broke out at 3pm, burning near Clifton Creek Left Rd and Clifton Creek Rd Right Rd at Brooweena.

QFES warned residents with respiratory conditions should keep their medications close due to smoke.

If your property is under threat call 000.