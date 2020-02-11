Menu
Fire fighting strike team assigned to the Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve inside Namadgi National Park.
FIRE FRONTLINE: Hellish battle grounds leave mark on Coast volunteers

Jessica Cook
11th Feb 2020 4:30 PM
WHILE southeast Queensland braces for potential flooding, it is easy to forget fires are still ravaging parts of Australia.

Parts of the state have received more rain in the past six week than the whole of 2019.

Meanwhile, nine Fraser Coast volunteer firefighters saw the two extremes of wild weather last week when they left a wet Fraser Coast to fight out of control blazes near Canberra.

Steve Price, Rick McNarama, Terry Parker and Brian Fielding from Dundowran Rural Brigade, Jeremy Orchin and Bred Deik from Nikenbah Rural Fire Brigade and strike leader from Maryborough Mark Pomeroy were given just 48 hours notice before heading south to help out.

The men spent five days defending containment lines at the Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve inside Namadgi National Park.

Mr Price said he couldn’t believe the destruction the fire had caused.

“Trees looked like burnt out matches,” he said.

“The poor wildlife had no chance of survival.”

The firey said he was humbled by the response he got while volunteering.

“The bus driver who drove us around thanked us as we left and so did the pilot on the plane when we flew back to Brisbane,” he said.

“It was nice but we were just doing a job, it wasn’t for the thanks.”

Mr Orchin said the blaze moved slower than the fires he fought last November near Glen Innes in NSW but was just as devastating.

“We were lucky with overcast weather but when that cleared in the afternoon and the wind picked up it would really fire up,” he said.

“Overnight the fire would burn 10,000 acres.

