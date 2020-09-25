Menu
FROM THE FILES: Great Walk on Fraser Island officially opened by then Qld Premier Peter Beattie, Environment minister John Mickel (L) and ALP member for Hervey Bay Andrew McNamara. Pix Derek Moore.
Fire hazard leads to restrictions on tourist attraction

Carlie Walker
25th Sep 2020 3:30 AM
A RESTRICTION has been placed on advanced bookings on Fraser Island's Great Walk because of increased fire danger.

The bookings restrictions will start on November 20 and continue until February 28.

High fire danger is typically experienced on the island in the warmer months and restrictions on forward bookings is intended to reduce the impact on visitors if the walk is closed at short notice.

During the time when the walk and camp areas may be closed, rangers will regularly assess the fire danger conditions and open the walk and associated camp areas whenever conditions allow.

