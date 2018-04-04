Fire ignites in Maryborough home
A POT of oil sitting on a kitchen stove went up in flames at a Maryborough home on Wednesday.
Fire crews were called to the address on Lennox St about 2.04pm after receiving reports of a small house fire.
It was understood a couple at the home took the pot outside where it was extinguished before emergency services arrived.
Paramedics, Ergon Energy and Maryborough Police attended the scene.
No one was injured as a result of the incident however some surrounding walls were damaged by the flames.