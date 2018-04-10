Menu
Fire ignites in Maryborough home

Inge Hansen
by
10th Apr 2018 2:09 PM | Updated: 2:14 PM

FIRE crews were called to a Maryborough home after receiving reports of a blaze on Tuesday.

About 12.40pm, crews attended the address on Normanby St where a pot sitting on a kitchen stove was reportedly on fire.

It is understood residents at the house placed a fire blanket over the flames.

Crews remained on scene until the pot and blanket were cool enough to remove.

No one was injured in the incident.

