Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maritimo in flames after a collision with The Judge in Saturday's Superboat race in Hervey Bay.
Maritimo in flames after a collision with The Judge in Saturday's Superboat race in Hervey Bay.
Sport

Fire on the water Crash and conditions call halt to superboat season

BRENDAN BOWERS
2nd Dec 2019 12:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUPERBOATS: The final round of the offshore superboat championships was a contradiction of spectacular and a non-event.

Spectators lined the shore for Saturday’s racing with a northerly wind making the waters of Hervey Bay difficult for competitors.

The superboats main event was restarted after The Hulk flipped.

Only a few minutes into the race, leading boat The Judge lost control and spun into the path of Maritimo.

The Judge flipped as a result of the contact and damage to Maritimo caused the vessel to catch fire.

Gasps could be heard from spectators on the foreshore as the incident unfolded.

Rescue crews got to the scene quickly and the other competitors stopped racing under the direction of race control.

Crew members from both boats were rescued with no injuries.

Saturday’s racing was abandoned, with the two boats involved in the incident along with The Hulk towed back to the Sandy Strait Marina where the team pits were.

Weather yesterday failed to improve and racing was cancelled.

It was a disappointing finish to the racing season for the crews with the championship decided after Saturday’s aborted race.

Trophies were presented to the winning team of Andy Smith and Hayden Wyld (Dynamic) at the end-of -year dinner at Hervey Bay Boat Club last night.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Pier Park Community markets give back

        premium_icon GALLERY: Pier Park Community markets give back

        News Eight community organisations were given a helping hand from the volunteers at the Urangan Pier Park Community Markets

        New partnership to promote region’s development

        premium_icon New partnership to promote region’s development

        News Council will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with FCPIA

        Council endorses new disaster plan for cyclone season

        premium_icon Council endorses new disaster plan for cyclone season

        News Council has endorsed an ­updated local disaster management plan

        Public Wi-Fi trial to continue on Coast

        premium_icon Public Wi-Fi trial to continue on Coast

        News The Fraser Coast could have free Wi-Fi at community events