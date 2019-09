Paramedics took a man in his 50s to hospital suffering burns to his head.

A MAN in his 50s has been taken to hospital with minor burns to his head after an incident with a fire pit.

Paramedics were called to an address near Tinnanbar Rd and Maryborough Cooloola Rd in Tuan Forest about 6.23pm yesterday.

The patient was taken in a stable condition to Maryborough Hospital.

A total fire ban remains in place.