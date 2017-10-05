28°
FIRE SEASON: Wet weather hasn't pulled us out of the woods

BURN: Recent heavy rain was not enough to save us from a possibly threatening fire season. Alistair Brightman
Inge Hansen
by

RESTRICTIONS may have been lifted across the region, but with the fire season in full swing, we aren't out of the woods.

On Tuesday, fire bans imposed across south-east QLD were lifted after a significant downpour brought 227.8mm of rain brought much needed relief to the Fraser Coast. 　

Despite these heavy falls Maryborough Rural Fire Service acting area director, Ross Stacey said unless we received more rainfall, future bans were bound to be imposed.

"We're pretty lucky to have gotten the rain we have but people need to be aware of conditions in their local area and be mindful of what's going on around them at all times," he said.

"Coming into summer things are going to be hot and we could be coming towards more active fires again but it depends on how much rain we get."

Despite Hervey Bay experiencing its driest September in history only restrictions were imposed.

Such limitations only allowed residents to light barbecues and camp fires throughout the dry period.

Mr Stacey said the Fraser Coast did not reach the same level of intensity as places like Gympie.

"What brought about the ban for Gympie and south-east Queensland was the weather systems experienced last week which were caused by a low hot air mass," she said.

"This sat to the side of the Fraser Coast area so our conditions weren't going to peak as high."

The coast is currently sitting at a low to moderate fire risk.

TIPS TO REMEMBER

  • Have a bushfire survival plan in place.
  • Know how a bushfire could affect you and your home.
  • Keep travel routes which contain heavy bushland in mind as these could close in the event of a bushfire.
  • Have an emergency contact list handy.
  • Test your smoke alarms to ensure they are working.

Hervey Bay and Maryborough are not expected to see rainfall of the same intensity any time soon with a 30-40% chance of showers expected for the rest of the week and a chance of a thunderstorm on Saturday.

