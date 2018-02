FIRES in Maryborough weren't the only thing emergency services had to contend with while on the roads on Thursday.

Fire crews were forced to deal with a single vehicle collision after one of their fire trucks collided with a bus en route to a blaze in Gallipoli St about 11.30am.

Both vehicles sustained damage from the collision.

No-one was injured from the crash.

A spokesman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the crash did not affect the truck's ability to respond to the fire.