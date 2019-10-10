Menu
Crews are still at the scene of the Cherwell fire.
FIRE UPDATE: Crews remain at scene of blaze near Bruce Hwy

Carlie Walker
by
10th Oct 2019 11:13 AM
A BLAZE burning near Cherwell has now been fully contained by fire crews.

The bushfire started on Monday about 1pm and has kept crews busy, with extensive work done to put in containment lines and fire breaks.

A nearby solar farm also had to be protected from the blaze.

But on Thursday morning an update from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said while crews remained on scene the fire was contained and was posing no threat to properties at this time.

There are still 11 crews at the scene of the blaze.

Firefighters are working alongside the Bruce Highway, which may be impacted by smoke and motorists have been urged to take care and drive with caution.

Nearby properties could be affected by smoke and people are urged to keep windows and doors closed and medications nearby if suffering from a respiratory condition.

One crew is also on route to a vegetation fire on Clifford Rd at Gungaloon, which started about 7am on Thursday.

