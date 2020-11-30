FIRE UPDATE: Latest warning as blaze edges closer to resort

THE monster fire engulfing much of Fraser Island is advancing as crews continue to battle harsh conditions.

While the fire warning level remains at “stay informed” and an official whole-of-island evacuation order is not yet in place, residents and visitors are being asked to stay up to date and decide what actions they will take if the situation changes.

As of Monday afternoon, the bushfire was burning in several locations.

One front is burning north-east of Kingfisher Bay Resort, travelling in a southerly direction towards Cornwall’s Break Track.

That fire, which at the weekend was burning within 5kms of the resort, is now burning within 3kms of the resort.

Another part of the fire is located approximately 4 kilometres to the west-north-west of Happy Valley and is travelling in a southerly direction.

According to QFES, the fire is located approximately 3 kilometres south of Cathedrals on Fraser and is travelling in a southerly direction towards Eli Creek.

“Weather conditions continue to exacerbate fire and smoke conditions.

“Smoke will affect visibility and air quality on K’gari (Fraser Island) and adjacent mainland areas over the coming days.

“QFES and QPWS in conjunction with the Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation are working to limit the spread of the fire and minimise environmental and cultural impacts.

“Water bombing aircraft will continue to support fire ground actions.

“Travel to the island remains restricted.

“Residents, campers and visitors already on the island should limit their movements to within close proximity of where they are staying and avoid travelling on the inland tracks and roads. The following tracks are currently closed:

Woralie

Happy Valley

Cornwalls Break

Pile Valley

Bennets Road

For a full list of track closures and further information regarding travel restrictions and permit conditions go to www.parks.des.qld.gov.au.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time. Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandEmergencyServices) and Twitter (@QldFES)

Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

FURTHER INFORMATION:

For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au

The next update will be provided when the situation changes.