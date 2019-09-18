FIRE WARNING: Crews tackle Bidwill blaze

STAY INFORMED: About 14 fire crews are battling a Bidwill bushfire which broke out about 2pm today.

MARYBOROUGH residents have been advised to 'stay informed' as emergency crews fight a bushfire in Bidwill.

About 14 fire crews are at the scene of the blaze which broke out just before 2pm today.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said at 2.30pm the fire was burning in the vicinity of Bidwill Rd and Diagonal Rd, travelling in a north-easterly direction.

The community is warned to keep up-to-date and decide what actions to take if the situation changes.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time.

Call 000 immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO: