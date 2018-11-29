FIRE WARNING: Disaster group prepares amid text alerts

Hot and windy - Jade, Charley, Elleot Clarke-Maher fighting the high winds while cooling off at Wetside Waterpark.

THOUSANDS of Fraser Coast residents were put on alert after the State Fire Services issued emergency alert text messages for record-breaking heat wave conditions.

The move prompted the Fraser Coast Local Disaster Management Group to upgrade to alert status after total fire bans swept across regional Queensland.

It comes as the state continues to experience "unprecedented” heat wave conditions, with Queensland Fire and Rescue Service issuing alerts to 750,000 residents in the Capricorn region yesterday.

700,000 residents from Hervey Bay to areas south of Bowen and west to Carnarvon and Clermont were issued emergency alert text messages as conditions escalated.

Heat wave conditions are expected to last until next week.

The high temperatures have led to a severe fire danger for the Wide Bay Burnett region with a fire ban now in place for two days.

All permits have been cancelled in the wake of the ban, which applies to the Fraser Coast, Bundaberg, Gympie, Sunshine Coast, Noosa, North Burnett, South Burnett and Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council.

The ban is in place until 10am tomorrow.

Fraser Coast councillor and LDMG chair Rolf Light urged residents to ensure their fire and evacuation plans were in place.

He told the Chronicle there were no significant local fires but said residents should stay alert.

"In these unprecedented conditions please look after your neighbours, check in on them, especially if they are elderly, to make sure they are okay and withstanding the heat,” Cr Light said.

"Please remember your animals, especially livestock, if you are preparing to self-evacuate.”

More than 80 fires were burning around the state yesterday and residents of several central Queensland communities have been urged to evacuate as a potentially deadly fire approaches.

Four fires were in the Fraser Coast area.

Cr Light said those fires did not present any issues but the extreme weather and "record temperatures” prompted the council to move to the next level of alert.

"The Bureau of Meteorology mentioned they've never seen weather in Queensland like this, it is very similar to the southern states,” Cr Light said.

Residents should follow emergency services' instructions and keep updated on bushfires via social media, the QFES website, and local radio.