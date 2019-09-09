FIRE WARNING: Dry weather could spell disaster

FIRE DANGER: Firefighters are expecting to be kept busy over the coming weeks, with hot, dry and windy weather expected.

IT'S the kind of weather that could spell disaster.

Hot, dry windy conditions have combined to create the perfect conditions for a severe bushfire season on the Fraser Coast.

Queensland Rural Fire Service regional manager Superintendent Peter Hollier said small fires could quickly become large, uncontrollable blazes due to strong winds and a lack of rain.

He said fire bans were in place on the Fraser Coast, Gympie and in Bundaberg.

"The challenge is the risk of a small fire becoming a large fire - that could happen anywhere on the Fraser Coast," he said.

"The dry conditions we've had are contributing to the current fires that we've got."

Mr Hollier said preparation was key for residents ahead of bushfire season.

He said it looked like there was a busy season ahead for firefighters.

By preparing their homes and putting a disaster plan in place, residents could do their bit in ensuring lives and property were not lost.

"Preparation should be done now rather than waiting for a fire to start," he said.

"If residents have done the preparations, they need to be prepared to leave early."

Precautions were especially necessary for people in bushfire-prone areas.

Mr Hollier said anyone who noticed smoke or flames should contact 000.

Carrying out hazard reductions burns should not be attempted without contacting the fire department, he said.

Mr Hollier said it had already been a busy season in the region, with crews battling a number of blazes.

Little relief is predicted in coming days, with temperatures to hover in the mid-20s before rising to the late 20s and early 30s toward the weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jess Gardner said no rain was expected.