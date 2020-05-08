Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police say a fire which destroyed a house on Thursday Island was likely deliberately lit. Picture: QPS
Police say a fire which destroyed a house on Thursday Island was likely deliberately lit. Picture: QPS
Crime

Fire which gutted house on remote island ‘deliberately lit’

by Grace Mason
8th May 2020 12:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FIRE which ripped through and destroyed an abandoned two storey house on Thursday Island was likely deliberately lit, police say.

Emergency services were called to the Nazeer St property about midnight on Wednesday to find it well alight and despite firefighters being able to bring it under control the property was gutted.

Thursday Island police Det Sgt Anthony Moynihan said the house had been unoccupied for years, so the fire was highly suspicious.

He said it was a known haunt for local children.

"It could have been very dangerous if anyone had become trapped inside," he said.

Police have asked for anyone with information to come forward.

Originally published as Fire which gutted house on remote island 'deliberately lit'

More Stories

arson crime fire queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman allegedly rams cop car, narrowly misses officer

        premium_icon Woman allegedly rams cop car, narrowly misses officer

        Crime Police track the movements of three alleged car thieves more than 200km from Hervey Bay.

        SUPERHEROES: Meet a manager on frontline

        premium_icon SUPERHEROES: Meet a manager on frontline

        News Staff at Coles Maryborough power through the coronavirus crisis despite stress and...

        Suspected counterfeit cash used at Bay business

        premium_icon Suspected counterfeit cash used at Bay business

        News The suspected counterfeit note was used at a Bay business

        FINAL DAYS: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon FINAL DAYS: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days