Firearms not just a weapon, a reminder: letters

THIS afternoon I was watching Insight where Gun Laws were discussed.

The ex-PM Mr John Howard was present and I was amazed at the number of people in the audience who owned firearms.

In 1942 my husband was issued by the Army with a Smith and Wesson revolver which he carried during the war until 1945.

He was allowed to keep it on discharge and it was never used.

When the gun laws were introduced I had to find a licensed gun owner who would look after his revolver.

It had many keepers over that time.

I eventually loaned it to the Maryborough Military Museum for safekeeping.

It cannot be fired and really is only a hunk of metal with my husband's name and initials carved into it.

Why is it that I or a member of my family cannot have this revolver in our possession as a reminder of my husband, their father, grandfather and great-grand father.

It may be only a lump of metal but it is of great value to us.

V.M. WILSON

Pialba

WHY do people complain so much in the Bay about petrol?

I just got back from down south where the price of petrol was between $1.35 and $1.50 in Brisbane and it goes up and down while here it usually stays at one price.

The cheapest fill is at the Hervey Bay Boat Club all the time.

At present $1.29.

It's funny the papers and media don't ever let people know.

How about this one , a service station just before Hornsby N.S.W. offers 4cents off if you bring in 5 shopping bags.

The price there is advertised at $1.35.

ANDY BACZYNSKYJ

Urangan