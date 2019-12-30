Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Firefighter dead, several injured, after truck rolls

by Benedict Brook
30th Dec 2019 7:49 PM

A firey has died in New South Wales after a fire truck rolled over close to Albury.

Two colleagues also suffered burns in the incident near Jingellic, east of Albury.

"It's believed that the truck rolled when hit by extreme winds," the RFS tweeted on Monday evening.

Speaking to news.com.au, NSW Fire and Rescue said they were called at 5.52pm to River Road at Jingellic to an RFS truck.

The firefighters were working on the Green Valley fire at the time which has burned more than 2000 hectares and placing isolated properties under imminent threat on Monday.

The two injured firefighters would be treated in hospital.

A second vehicle working in the same area was also blown over and the firefighter on board has been transported to hospital.

The RFS said its thoughts were with all the firefighter's families, friends and fellow brigade members.

Speaking after the tragedy, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the news was, "Just heartbreaking."

"A brave firefighter has lost their life protecting the community east of Albury.  Words fail at times like this," she said.

More Stories

Show More
bushfire crisis bushfires editors picks fatal gladys berejiklian rfs rural fire service truck rollover
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motorist pinged driving 174km/h near Howard

        premium_icon Motorist pinged driving 174km/h near Howard

        News A motorist has had his driver license suspended after being recorded driving at more than 70km/h over the speed limit near Howard.

        NYE: Warm conditions with some rain expected

        premium_icon NYE: Warm conditions with some rain expected

        News Warm conditions and a chance of rain are expected on NYE

        Council services to resume this week

        premium_icon Council services to resume this week

        News Bin and recycling services continue as usual on New Year's Day.

        BREAKING: Dangerous stingers warning for Fraser Island

        premium_icon BREAKING: Dangerous stingers warning for Fraser Island

        Health This is the second recorded marine stinger since November.