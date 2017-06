FIREFIGHTERS are working to contain a blaze a Dundowran Beach.

Emergency services responded to the incident just after 9am on Saturday morning.

The incident, located near 70 Greensill Rd, Dundowran Beach, was reported as a vegetation fire. Two vehicles are currently at the scene.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.