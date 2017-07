Fire crews attend to a cooking fire at a house on Tooley St, Maryborough on July 30.

A Queensland Fire Emergency Service crew attended to a cooking fire in Maryborough.

Firefighters arrived to a house on Tooley St about 3pm Sunday.

The fire was put out shortly after, and the crew has since left the scene.

It is unknown what the source of the fire was.

Was it some burned toast? Maybe.