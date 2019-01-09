Firefighters backburning to control Fraser Coast fire

FIREFIGHTERS are working to control a bushfire at Takura.

The fire, at Torbanlea Pialba Rd near Toogoom Cane Rd, broke out earlier today.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are backburning, and officials warned smoke may affect the surrounding areas.

Residents are advised to close windows and doors, and those suffering from a respiratory condition should keep their medications close by.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately