Critical Alert

PREPARE TO LEAVE: Fire in Dundowran and Eli Waters

Fire burning in bush between Eli Waters and Dundowran.
Annie Perets
Matthew McInerney
A LARGE, out-of-control grass fire is burning in Eli Waters Dundowran, and emergency services say it could get worse.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) urged residents to be prepared to leave.

"You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan," a QFES emergency alert said.

"If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly."

A slow-moving fire is travelling from Ansons Rd, Dundowran towards Eli Waters.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters, may not be able to protect every property.

"You should not expect a firefighter at your door," a QFES emergency alert said.

Firefighters monitor a fire at Eli Waters.
About 20 crews, consisting of about 80 firefighters, are working to control the blaze.

A helicopter is flying over the site and doing water-bombing in the area.

Residents in Eli Waters, Hervey Bay and Dundowran are warned that they may be affected by smoke, and are asked to close windows and doors.

Crews are conducting backburning operations and strengthening containment lines.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

The Chronicle understands the fire was initially a permit burn that got out of control.

Crews were called about 10.30am

