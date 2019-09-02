Menu
Firefighters are working to control a fire in Tinana South while monitoring on at Magnolia.
Ashley Pillhofer
News

Firefighters battle two M'boro blazes

Jessica Lamb
by
2nd Sep 2019 5:14 PM
FIREFIGHTERS are working to contain a grass fire in Tinana South.

The vegetation fire, near Four Mile Rd and the Bruce Hwy, broke out before 4.55pm this afternoon.

This is the second fire today for Maryborough crews after containing another vegetation fire near near Weir Rd and Callart Ln at Magnolia.

This fire broke out before 2.30pm today and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters have contained the blaze and will remain on scene into the evening to monitor and patrol.

Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call 000 immediately.

