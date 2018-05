Emergency services respond to triple-zero calls for a building fire in Pialba, on May 16.

Emergency services respond to triple-zero calls for a building fire in Pialba, on May 16. Annie Perets

A FAULTY light has been blamed for raising alarm at a Hervey Bay industrial estate on Wednesday.

A fluorescent light was seen to be producing flames inside the Hervey Bay business.

Triple-zero was called.

Any fire was put out before firefighters arrived at scene on Nissen St, about 4pm.

The fire crew made sure smoke had left the building, and it was safe to re-enter.

An ambulance also arrived but was luckily not needed.