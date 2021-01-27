Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A two-structure is burning in Inglewood.
A two-structure is burning in Inglewood.
News

Firefighters called to double-storey structure fire

Michael Nolan
27th Jan 2021 8:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are working to contain a structure fire at the corner of Chilcott St and Albert Ln, in Inglewood.

The fire started shortly after 8.15am.

A QFES spokeswoman said the crews arrived to find smoke and flames billowing from the structure's rood.

They have entered the structure to suppress the fire.

Residents are advised to avoid the area.

Originally published as Firefighters called to double-storey structure fire

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Knocking drink out of woman’s hand takes unexpected turn

        Premium Content Knocking drink out of woman’s hand takes unexpected turn

        News The Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard the “whole night was a bit fuzzy”

        How superheroes are helping students learn periodic table

        Premium Content How superheroes are helping students learn periodic table

        News Dr Greg Watson said the periodic table was the most important and fundamental tool...

        Councillors voice support for keeping prayer tradition

        Premium Content Councillors voice support for keeping prayer tradition

        News They have backed a petition calling to keep the tradition alive