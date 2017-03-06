33°
News

Firefighters kept busy as our March records tumble

Matthew McInerney
Arthur Gorrie
and | 7th Mar 2017 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RECORD temperatures made for a busy day for the region's firefighters.

Fraser Coast's rural and urban crews attended at least five fires between Gunalda and Burrum Heads.

Maryborough sets new record temp for March, Bay's hottest since 1993

Up to 10 crews battled a fire at Burrum Coast National Park.

The fire started Saturday, was believed to be under control Sunday, then restarted Monday morning.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

At 5pm yesterday, eight crews remained at the scene while another two were en route. Several firefighters made daily trips to the site to get it under control.

Firefighters were called to a structure fire in Pacific Haven at 1.50pm.

Crews discovered two cars and boats alight at a Pacific Haven Circuit address, which took urban and rural firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish.

No physical structures were at risk.

Only one crew was required at a Tuan Forest fire for most of the day.

The fire started last Thursday, but was finally extinguished yesterday.

Three crews were on the scene at Balkin St, Gunalda, where a grassfire was reported about 1.20pm.

The fire was eventually brought under control, though two crews were still at the scene at 5pm.

Fire in the backyard of a property on Pacific Haven Circuit where two cars and two boats were engulfed by fire.
Fire in the backyard of a property on Pacific Haven Circuit where two cars and two boats were engulfed by fire. Alistair Brightman

At Tin Can Bay, firefighters were called about 10.30am to Clyde Rd, Wallu, between the Mayborough-Cooloola Rd and Rainbow Beach Rd, where a vegetation fire had broken through containment lines.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said it was gradually brought under control.

It was a record-breaking day for the Fraser Coast as the previous maximum temperature records were smashed.

Maryborough sweltered to a record 38 degrees at 2.27pm, smashing the previous mark by 1.4 degrees, while Hervey Bay reached a high of 35.4 degrees, its highest March day since 1993.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcemergency fcfire

Escape the hustle of Brisbane with these top day trips

BRISBANE isn’t all about bright lights and river views, there are stacks of day trips in the Greater Brisbane region calling your name.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Maryborough swelters through hottest March day on record

Maryborough swelters through hottest March day on record

Maryborough set a new record high while Hervey Bay reached its highest temperature since 1993.

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

Fire sale as Fraser Coast business closes down

There are also photographs of scooters and bikes on sale.

Finals-bound Australs bounce back in big bonus point win

Australs' Clinton Hansen.

Australs are now guaranteed a place in the finals.

Local Partners

WATCH: A balloon artists visits a group of disabled adults

“It’s just absolutely beautiful just seeing each one enjoy something so tiny that I’ve made."

More than 300 students will tell the tale of Robin Hood

FAIRYTALE PLAY: Fraser Coast Anglican College students will star in Robin the Hood, coming to the Brolga Theatre on March 24-25.

The musical will be performed on March 24 and 25.

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

Musical to come to life at Brolga Theatre

The wardrobe team surrounded by fabrics and accessories in the costume room at the Brolga Theatre.

Ken is no stranger to the Maryborough music scene

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Married At First Sight bride confronts sleazy groom

IN AN explosive scene, Cheryl found out Andrew had been trashing her behind her back — and his excuse was unbelievable.

Fiery cousins lose MKR cook-off

Caitie and Demi won the sudden death cook-off and are into the next round of MKR, which begins tomorrow.

Lama and Sarah eliminated after losing cook-off to Caitie and Demi.

Record-breaking Adele driven batty by Brisbane's bugs

Adele performs at The Gabba

“They’re everywhere. They’re all trying to kill me,’’ Adele screams

Emma Watson fires back over 'topless' photo shoot

The 26-year-old actress wore a cleavage-baring bolero

'Heroic' country Queensland grooms slam lewd boys' rant

Sean and Simon are hating it.

FANS praise Sean and Simon from Married At First Sight.

Russia considers banning 'gay' Beauty And The Beast

Luke Evans and Josh Gad in a scene from the movie Beauty and the Beast.

A US cinema has already banned the film for featuring gay character.

Adele confesses worldwide secret to Queensland crowd

Adele wows the crowd at The Gabba in Brisbane

ADELE has confirmed she is married — again.

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $468,000

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE. LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first.

Crazy good location

19 Mckean Road, Scarness 4655

House 2 1 1 Auction in...

One street behind best beach in Hervey Bay. 830 sqm (approx.) 24m (approx.) frontage. Run down low set Queenslander divided to 2 flats. High Density Residential...

EXPENSIVE WATER VIEWS - CHEAP PRICE

24 Mant Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 3 $450,000

Situated in a quiet and very desirable location, overlooking beautiful Gataker's Bay Reserve including water views. Three bedrooms two bathrooms and separate...

Owner wants a sale!

117 Oleander Avenue, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 $285,000

Great central location to schools and shops. Main bedroom with ensuite. Open plan Lounge, Dining and Kitchen. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Double colour...

Motivated owner wants offers!

162 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 $258,000

2 Streets from beach Close to transport, shops and schools Side access to garage workshop/shed Under vendor instructions to present all offers FOR THE PRICE...

Priced to sell. Views over Great Sandy Strait. Quiet area. Close to marina.

2/16 Skinner Crescent, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 1 $250,000

Views to Fraser Island from this 2/3 bedroom duplex. Undercover parking in quiet location/ Built in robes to bedrooms, plus study / rumpus/office or 3rd bedroom.

SOMETHING REALLY SPECIAL INSPECT TODAY!

15 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 6 2 4 Auction in...

Fantastic opportunity to enjoy a level, almost one acre (approx..3954m2) property in a country environment, close to all the amenities. Only 10 minutes to the...

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

43 Caddy Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

ULTIMATE HANDY POSITION 3 BEDROOMS + BUILT INS + 2ND TOILET VERY LARGE YARD + GARDEN SHED SINGLE GARAGE ACCESS RAMPS FRONT / REAR ALL OFFERS SUBMITTED PRIOR TO...

Be Quick, It Won&#39;t Last

24 St Andrews Drive, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

4 bedrooms Ensuite off main Separate lounge room Large shed 854m2 block (approx.) Please call for more details

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!