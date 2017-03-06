Firefighters kept busy as our March records tumble

RECORD temperatures made for a busy day for the region's firefighters.

Fraser Coast's rural and urban crews attended at least five fires between Gunalda and Burrum Heads.

Up to 10 crews battled a fire at Burrum Coast National Park.

The fire started Saturday, was believed to be under control Sunday, then restarted Monday morning.

At 5pm yesterday, eight crews remained at the scene while another two were en route. Several firefighters made daily trips to the site to get it under control.

Firefighters were called to a structure fire in Pacific Haven at 1.50pm.

Crews discovered two cars and boats alight at a Pacific Haven Circuit address, which took urban and rural firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish.

No physical structures were at risk.

Only one crew was required at a Tuan Forest fire for most of the day.

The fire started last Thursday, but was finally extinguished yesterday.

Three crews were on the scene at Balkin St, Gunalda, where a grassfire was reported about 1.20pm.

The fire was eventually brought under control, though two crews were still at the scene at 5pm.

Fire in the backyard of a property on Pacific Haven Circuit where two cars and two boats were engulfed by fire. Alistair Brightman

At Tin Can Bay, firefighters were called about 10.30am to Clyde Rd, Wallu, between the Mayborough-Cooloola Rd and Rainbow Beach Rd, where a vegetation fire had broken through containment lines.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said it was gradually brought under control.

It was a record-breaking day for the Fraser Coast as the previous maximum temperature records were smashed.

Maryborough sweltered to a record 38 degrees at 2.27pm, smashing the previous mark by 1.4 degrees, while Hervey Bay reached a high of 35.4 degrees, its highest March day since 1993.