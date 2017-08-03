25°
Firefighters off to Melbourne to step up for mental health

Emily Black | 3rd Aug 2017 8:00 AM
READY TO STEP: Susan Edward, Blazer Bear, Angela Wilkins and Aimee Watts will scale 28 floors for charity.
READY TO STEP: Susan Edward, Blazer Bear, Angela Wilkins and Aimee Watts will scale 28 floors for charity.

NEXT month three Hervey Bay fire fighters will fly to Melbourne to scale a building all in the name of charity.

On September 2, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Auxiliary firefighters Angela Wilkins, Aimee Watts and Sue Edward will be at Crown Metropol, dressed in 25kg of turnout gear and breathing apparatus, along with 497 other firefighters from around Australia and overseas in a fight against depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and suicide.

Sue said while this would be a challenge, it was nothing in compared to the challenges people living with PTSD, suicide and depression face every single day.

But before they go, they're giving the community the chance to double their donation, as the Firefighters Charity Fund would match any donation made on August 5 and 6.

"Come visit us at Eli Waters Shopping Centre on Saturday, August 5, and make your dollar count,” Sue said.

"You can make a donation anytime, or double your donation on 5-6 August, with 100 percent going directly to support PTSD, depression and suicide.”

The girls are so passionate about the cause, and as well as working in their chosen careers, they are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week for QFES.

"I am lucky in the sense that if I get a page I can leave my work place and attend at any time, as I am self-employed,” Sue said.

"Most Auxiliary staff, if not self-employed are available for turnout outside of their working hours - so the other 16 hours of the day.

"We can be called at any time of the day or night and also have weekly training nights, to ensure that are skills and drills are kept in check.

"We are all employed outside QFES.

"I work full time at Ray Edward Real Estate , Angela works part time at the Hervey Bay Hospital and is at uni part time and Aimee is working full time at SDS Training.

Sue said she decided to do the challenged after complete the 22 push-ups for 22 days to raise awareness of PTSD on the returned serviceman and emergency workers.

"Awareness makes perfect sense to me,” Sue said.

"Most people are not aware that PTSD is an injury to the brain and suicide seems to be a taboo subject and more than not, is swept under the rug.

"Without discussion and awareness, how do any of us stand a chance to help our friends and colleagues who suffer in silence.

"I have friends who live with PTSD every day and I have known people who have taken their own lives, unfortunately I can't bring them back, but I can do this. All the above are very sad facts, but they are the facts.”

Angela said for her, she had many close friends and family who were haunted by debilitating aftermath of PTSD, depression and suicide, who not only require ongoing support and assistance to get through each day, but need the stigma associated with mental health dissipated, so that they can maintain a somewhat normal life in society.

"Raising awareness and some much needed funds is a step in the right direction to bring some normality to my friends and family,” Angela said.

Aimee said she was driven to do the stair climb because she knew of a few close friends and family who have suffered PTSD, suicide and depression.

"Myself included, so I can understand the daily struggle that comes with it,” Aimee said.

"I'm aiming to help remove stigmas, raise awareness of the seriousness of the issue and to spread/enforce the message of the way of the wide variety of support available.”

This year, the Firefighter's Charity Fund aims to raise $500,000 for Lifeline and the Black Dog Institute to improve support services, fund research, remove stigmas and raise awareness of these mental health issues, especially for those within the Emergency Service and Defence communities.

DID YOU KNOW?

  • 3 million Australians are living with depression and anxiety
  • 1 in 4 Australians will suffer from a mental illness in their lifetime
  • Suicide is the leading cause of death for Australians aged between 15 and 44
  • 3,000 Australians die by suicide every year, an average of eight people every day
  • 10% of our Emergency Services suffer from PTSD
  • 41 returned Australian Diggers have died by their own hand on home soil, which is more than we lost on the battlefield during 14 years of war in Afghanistan

Sponsor Step Up

If you or anyone you know needs support or information around depression and anxiety you can contact beyondblue Support Service, via telephone 24-hours a day, seven days a week on 1300 224 636, or visit beyondblue.com.au.



