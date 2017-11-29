Menu
Firefighters raise funds for worthy causes

GOOD CAUSE: Justin Bygrave with the steamy fireman's calendar on sale in Maryborough this week only.
Inge Hansen
by

NOT only has Justin Bygrave fought fires, he's personally raised more than $100,000 for the Australian Firefighters calendar.

You may recognise his friendly smile at Station Square in Maryborough this week as he sells the 2018 Firefighters calendars which raise money for a variety of charities.

All funds raised are donated to charities including the Children's Hospital Foundation Burns Unit, Mates4Mates and for the very first time, raises money for the Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors.

A newly appointed community ambassador for Mates4Mates Mr Bygrave said through his work he could meet inspiring individuals who changed people's lives for the better.

"There's not many jobs in the world where it doesn't feel like work if you love what you do," he said.

Topics:  2018 firefighters calendar fccommunity hervey bay maryborough

Fraser Coast Chronicle
