VIDEO: Motorist flees car seconds before it burst into flames

UPDATE, 5.10pm: A motorist fled from his car seconds before it burst into flame.

Witnesses described the driver fleeing his vehicle moments before the Friday afternoon incident at Main St, Pialba,

The incident occurred about 4.30pm.

A car burned at Main St, Pialba. Blake Antrobus

Firefighters, police and Ergon crews responded to the incident.

Firefighters, who had to utilise a dry extinguisher to prevent fuel leaksage, brought the fire under control quickly.

FIRE: Emergency services are on the scene of a fire on Main St, Hervey Bay. Contributed

There are reports nearby vegetation may have caught alight.

Main St is closed between Pialba Place and Torquay Rd.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

A car fire at Pialba. Annie Noble

ORIGINAL: Firefighters are currently responding to an incident on Main St, Hervey Bay.

One crew reported the scene, at the corner of Main St and Torquay Rd, Pialba.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the fire was out, but the crew remained at the scene.