A FIRE crew is at the scene of an incident at a Urangan shopping centre.

Emergency crews were called about 10.40am after smoke was seen coming from a room at the centre.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said a crew would remain at the centre while a tech support person determined the problem.