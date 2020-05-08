Firefighters still keeping us safe during pandemic

RESPONDING to emergencies while also trying to eliminate risk has been challenging for the region's firefighters.

No one knows that better than Maryborough area commander Mark Long.

While fire stations have been in lockdown in response to the pandemic, there had been no reduction in response capability, Mr Long said.

"We've been working to eliminate risk as much as possible," he said. "But operationally, all our stations are at full operational capability.

No face-to-face training or community engagement has been carried out.

Mr Long said special precautions had been taken when firefighters came in contact with vulnerable people, including wearing masks and gloves.

He said the coronavirus had represented a challenge for the firefighters who were careful not to transmit disease in the community, but also feared the possibility of bringing it home to their families.

"They've continued on as best they can," Mr Long said.