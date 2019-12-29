Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Firefighters are working to control a blaze near Gundiah.
Firefighters are working to control a blaze near Gundiah.
News

Crews on scene at Gundiah fire

Shaun Ryan
by
29th Dec 2019 1:22 PM

FIRE crews are working to control a vegetation fire in the Gundiah area.  

The blaze near Emerys Bridge and Wade roads currently poses no threat to property.  

QFES said people living nearby the fire might be affected by smoke and have been asked to close their windows and doors.  

"If suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by," a spokesperson said.  

Motorists should drive with caution and to the prevailing conditions.  

Residents who are concerned that their property is under threat are being advised to call triple 0 immediately.

More Stories

Show More
fcc firefighters fires gundiah qfes qld
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CAMPAIGN: How Maryborough is making its comeback

        premium_icon CAMPAIGN: How Maryborough is making its comeback

        News ‘The premier always talks about it’

        FIRE BAN: No Fraser Coast burns allowed until mid-January

        premium_icon FIRE BAN: No Fraser Coast burns allowed until mid-January

        News QFES has extended a local fire ban on the Fraser Coast.