Crews on scene at Gundiah fire

Firefighters are working to control a blaze near Gundiah.

Firefighters are working to control a blaze near Gundiah.

FIRE crews are working to control a vegetation fire in the Gundiah area.

The blaze near Emerys Bridge and Wade roads currently poses no threat to property.

QFES said people living nearby the fire might be affected by smoke and have been asked to close their windows and doors.

"If suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by," a spokesperson said.

Motorists should drive with caution and to the prevailing conditions.

Residents who are concerned that their property is under threat are being advised to call triple 0 immediately.