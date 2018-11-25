Menu
Firefighters are battling blazes in Queensland on Saturday night.
Weather

Unpredictable Queensland fire threatens homes

by Stephanie Bedo
25th Nov 2018 6:24 AM

An unpredictable bushfire is raging in Queensland as firefighters battle several blazes across the state.

The fire north of Bundaberg is threatening properties near Round Hill after being upgraded to a watch and act alert on Saturday evening.

Firefighters are warning local residents to prepare to leave their homes.

The blaze has been described as unpredictable and is moving in a north-easterly direction towards Bousgas Drive, Springs Road and Anderson Way.

The bushfire north of Bundaberg has been upgraded.
Locals have been advised to follow their bushfire survival plan and be ready to leave quickly.

Meanwhile, a fire near Undullah, near Ipswich, which was moving slowly east towards properties near Mt Elliot Road and Flinders Peak Conservation Park, has been downgraded to an alert level.

Earlier, hikers in Flinders Peak Conservation Park near Ipswich were told to leave immediately via text message about 12.30pm due to the blaze, however that warning was cancelled by late afternoon.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call triple-0 (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat

bushfire emergency services fire

