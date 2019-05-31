Menu
Donkey rescued from septic tank
Donkey pulled from septic by firefighters

by Sophie Chirgwin
31st May 2019 8:52 AM
A MINIATURE donkey was rescued during a two hour mission by firefighters after becoming stuck in a septic tank north of Brisbane last night.

The donkey, believed to be 5-years-old, has stunned firefighters on how it managed to become entrapped in the tank.

Firefighters received the call at around 6:10pm and headed straight to the address on Beaujolais Ct and Homestead Rd at Morayfield.

Four fire crews worked tirelessly on scene to rescue the animal, using a tripod and rope to winch the donkey to safety - a mission that took roughly two hours to complete.

 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service media spokesman said firefighters had to cut grass and shrubs around the septic tank for easier access to the animal.

By about 8:10pm the donkey had been winched to safety.

Firefighters left the scene while the animal was being washed clean by its owners, and fed a carrot.

