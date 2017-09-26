Fireman Mark is the hero next door

TO SAY Mark Ferguson's reaction time is fast is an understatement.

Within a second of hearing the alarm notifying the Torquay Fire Station crew of an emergency on Tuesday morning, Mr Ferguson was on his feet and ready to extinguish a potentially dangerous situation.

Luckily, the emergency was a false alarm but many times, the situation is serious.

It was two years ago when the 31-year-old husband and father of two became a full time fire fighter in Hervey Bay but his experience extends much longer.

"I started in Charleville as an auxiliary which is a part time fire fighter in 2005 and then went permanent in 2015," he said.

"It was a small town of 3000 people and I just wanted to help the community and do my part but I also had mates in the service so it was great to work in a team."

When his wife, Cathryn, was transferred to Hervey Bay for a teaching job eight years ago, the couple made the small town their home where they have since had to children - Lucas, three, and Wyatt, one.

"(Being a fire fighter) is very rewarding and every day is different," he said.

"I love the camaraderie of the fire station and working with mates and also giving back and helping the community.

"I suppose the memories we have are not good for other people but we've had large incidents where there's been 20 fire fighters on the job and we've had to work hard to help each other and look after each other."

Despite being rewarding, Mr Ferguson said the job could be very confronting.

"There are systems in place to support us which is great," he said.

"We're able to sit down with the crew and have a beer after work, talk about the day and debrief."

As for Mr Ferguson's two sons, they're thrilled to have a fire fighter as their dad.

"They love it," he said.

"They've had a few trips to the fire station and they're able to come in which is good because we miss out on Christmases at home, birthdays, Easter's and all those family days so they're allowed to come in and say hello on those days."