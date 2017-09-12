FIRES: How Eli Waters and Burrum Heads' blazes compare

MONDAY'S huge blaze at Burrum Heads was about three times the size of that experienced Sunday at Eli Waters.

Fraser Coast firefighters fought two major blazes on two consecutive days.

While up to 10 crews were required at Eli Waters on Sunday, more than 20 crews, including urban and rural firefighting crews, air support and other emergency services, were required at Burrum Heads.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service Acting Inspector John Pappas said the fuel type and terrain contributed to the difference in both the actual fire, and firefighters' plan of attack.

"The fire in Eli Waters had a total area of 113 hectares which was burned. This fire, by the time the containment lines were in, maybe about 350 hectares," he said.

"The fire conditions here, with the fuel load and fuel type, has been quite severe in comparison to the fire at Eli Waters.

"The terrain of Eli Waters meant firefighters could not undertake a direct attack on the fire itself, and had to burn surrounding fuel down in order to contain the fire."

Firefighters asked residents to ensure they have bushfire survival plans in place as the region faces conditions not seen "for some time".

"The fire here (Monday) saw a very hot fire and strong fire burn on both sides of Burrum Heads Rd, and this is quite a concern for this time of year," Mr Pappas said.

"We haven't seen fire conditions like this for some time in the Fraser Coast area and that is creating some concern.

"We ask all residents do prepare their properties and make sure they have a bushfire survival plan as we move into the fire season."