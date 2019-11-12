Fireys note: We saved your house, sorry we took the milk

WHEN Kale Hardie-Porter left a note for the owners of the Urunga house the RFS saved, he didn't expect it to go viral on the internet.

It has been shared widely across social media and it's easy to understand why.

Amid the despair and fear around the fires, this simple note shows humour and humility.

The note reads:

"It was our pleasure to save your house. Sorry we could not save the sheds.

Urunga RFS

PS. We owe you some milk."

Some people thought the note was fake because it was written on pad with Dutch writing.

Kale explains why.

"Wow this note keeps on going! I can happily say that this is real because I wrote it!"

"Our crew of four saved the owner (Paul) house in absolute trying conditions but we had to leave as we were out of water.

"I didn't have much hope for that house once we left but thought I'll leave a note on the kitchen bench (took refuge in the house for a moment) and if it survived then hopefully the home owner would contact us meaning the house survived.

"It was a random pad that was on the kitchen table that I used, didn't bother looking at the printing on it - was kind of in a rush to get going!"

A simple note gathering lots of attention.

"Didn't think it would gather so much attention. I have been in contact with the owner - a great outcome for all," Kale wrote on Facebook.

RFS member Kale Hardie-Porter fought a house fire in Urunga and left a note to the owner.

It is believed the house fire happened at the end of October.