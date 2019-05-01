First ACE Cargo Van purchased

AN UNDERWATER cameraman will be the first to hit the road in an electric vehicle that has its roots right here on the Fraser Coast.

The ACE Cargo Van, the brainchild of Maryborough businessman Greg McGarvie, was officially unveiled in Sydney last month.

In order to secure his vehicle, Dean Cropp emailed Australian Clean Energy Electric Vehicle Group all the way from Namibia, where he was on a filming assignment.

Mr Cropp was already suggesting minor modifications for the vehicle, asking designers if they had plans to add solar panels to the cargo roof area so the car could charge while he surfed.

"A great idea, it is with our engineers now,” Mr McGarvie said.

Four more vehicles will become available over the next four weeks.

Mr McGarvie is aiming to have 100 of the vehicles available to order this year.

The selling point won't just be taking the greener option - the electric vehicles produced by ACE EV will also be among the most affordable on the market with a price tag of about $40,000.

He kept costs down by designing a carbon fibre shell made of flat-pack parts sourced from China and Taiwan.

Mr McGarvie confirmed the vehicles would be assembled in Wingfield, South Australia.

He had originally hoped to have a factory on the Fraser Coast but said the Queensland Government had not provided assistance in making that plan a reality, a claim the government has denied.