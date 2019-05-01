Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SOLD: The ground-breaking ACE Cargo Van.
SOLD: The ground-breaking ACE Cargo Van. Contributed
News

First ACE Cargo Van purchased

Carlie Walker
by
1st May 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN UNDERWATER cameraman will be the first to hit the road in an electric vehicle that has its roots right here on the Fraser Coast.

The ACE Cargo Van, the brainchild of Maryborough businessman Greg McGarvie, was officially unveiled in Sydney last month.

In order to secure his vehicle, Dean Cropp emailed Australian Clean Energy Electric Vehicle Group all the way from Namibia, where he was on a filming assignment.

Mr Cropp was already suggesting minor modifications for the vehicle, asking designers if they had plans to add solar panels to the cargo roof area so the car could charge while he surfed.

"A great idea, it is with our engineers now,” Mr McGarvie said.

Four more vehicles will become available over the next four weeks.

Mr McGarvie is aiming to have 100 of the vehicles available to order this year.

The selling point won't just be taking the greener option - the electric vehicles produced by ACE EV will also be among the most affordable on the market with a price tag of about $40,000.

He kept costs down by designing a carbon fibre shell made of flat-pack parts sourced from China and Taiwan.

Mr McGarvie confirmed the vehicles would be assembled in Wingfield, South Australia.

He had originally hoped to have a factory on the Fraser Coast but said the Queensland Government had not provided assistance in making that plan a reality, a claim the government has denied.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    SENTENCED: Woman's prints found on bottle in stolen car

    premium_icon SENTENCED: Woman's prints found on bottle in stolen car

    News A 28-year-old Pialba woman whose fingerprints were found on an empty wine bottle in a stolen car fronted Hervey Bay Magistrates Court in custody

    • 1st May 2019 12:16 AM
    ELECTION: Candidates reveal plans for agricultural sector

    premium_icon ELECTION: Candidates reveal plans for agricultural sector

    News Your candidates reveal their plans for the agriculture sector

    • 1st May 2019 12:01 AM
    Fraser Coast royals fan on baby watch in London

    premium_icon Fraser Coast royals fan on baby watch in London

    News The passionate royal watcher knitted a special cream-coloured jumper

    • 1st May 2019 12:01 AM
    Fewer tourists key to reducing dingo attacks

    premium_icon Fewer tourists key to reducing dingo attacks

    News Current policies had not been successful, she said.

    • 1st May 2019 12:01 AM