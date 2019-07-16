First annual Hervey Bay blanket run brings warmth

WARMTH FOR THOSE IN NEED: MACE Wide Bay's first annual Blanket Run with club members Sparrow, Barra, Chips, Grumpy, Netty, Gator, Iceman, Wheels and Feathers.

WITH temperatures dropping, thoughts have turned to those living rough on the streets.

The first Fraser Coast Annual Blanket Run was carried out at the weekend by MACE Wide Bay, raising funds to buy backpack beds.

Netty Noble, secretary for MACE Wide Bay, said $1593 had been raised during the event - enough to buy 15 of the waterproof backpack beds.

The beds also included a personal care package and a small first aid kit.

"We were aiming to buy 20, but it is our first year," Ms Noble said.

"We'll get 20 next year."

Ms Noble said she had sourced the backpack beds from Brisbane Correctional Centre, where inmates make them.

"I chose this organisation because they sell them for the cost it is to make them, not for profit," she said.

The backpack beds will be given to Hervey Bay charity We Care 2.

"They've got the finger on the pulse to distribute them to those who need them," Ms Noble said.

She said the suggestion had come from Hervey Bay's Graffiti Grannies after they saw a blanket run carried out in Bundaberg.

The women had been crocheting blankets and wanted to find a cause so they could give them to people in need.

In addition to the money raised, 500 blankets and warm jackets were donated during the run and will now be distributed.

The event, which was supported by Independent Riders and Loners Social Motorcycle Club, along with the Ford Car Club and Kombi Club, will be held again next year.

Ms Noble said the group had plans to hold it in the first week of June.

"It's starting to get cold by then," she said.

"I wish we could have done this one earlier, but we've still got many weeks of cold weather ahead."