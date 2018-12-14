Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Downpour in Maryborough on December 14.
Downpour in Maryborough on December 14. Jaime Lee Willis?
Weather

ROLLING: First of the Big Wet arrives in Maryborough

Annie Perets
by
14th Dec 2018 11:00 AM

IT WAS meant to be a weekend encompassing all things great about Christmas, but the prediction of heavy storms wiped out the packed calendar of events including the beloved Hervey Bay RSL Carols by Candelight 

The first of the Big Wet has arrived in Maryborough, with a heavy morning downpour flooding some streets. 

As of 11am on Friday, 69mm has fallen in Maryborough since 9am today. 

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST ON TROPICAL CYCLONE OWEN

The Mary, Burrum and Cherwell Rivers have been identified as likely to be affected by heavy rainfall as a result of Tropical Cyclone Owen. 

Up to 230mm of rain is forecast to fall in Maryborough and Hervey Bay between Saturday and Monday. 

cyclone owen fcweather fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Donald Duck's nephews blamed by drink driver for crash

    premium_icon Donald Duck's nephews blamed by drink driver for crash

    Crime A drink driver who rammed into another motorist and took off later told police it was Huey, Dewey and Louie’s fault.

    Search for orchid thieves after hundreds of plants vanish

    premium_icon Search for orchid thieves after hundreds of plants vanish

    Crime Two properties have been targetted in two weeks.

    Pie shop attacker trafficked drugs on parole

    premium_icon Pie shop attacker trafficked drugs on parole

    News Parolee sold drugs after bakery bashing

    Council CEO breaks his silence on address scandal

    premium_icon Council CEO breaks his silence on address scandal

    News Mr Diehm issued a statement on Thursday addressing the scandal

    Local Partners