Glenn Winney from Win Constructions in front of the new Hervey Bay project The Icon. The Eli Waters Medical Centre is one of the first businesses to call the new building home, with roadworks remaining on the site. Cody Fox
First businesses move into ICON Medical Precinct

Blake Antrobus
by
27th Feb 2019 6:30 PM
STAFF at the Eli Waters Medical Centre are the first people to take up residence at Hervey Bay's latest medical precinct.

The business recently moved to the ICON, a development comprising of seven lots covering 16,115sqm of commercial land on the corner of Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd and Pialba Burrum Heads Rd.

Construction of the $20 million medical and retail precinct started in June last year.

Roadworks at the site are expected to be finished over the next four to six weeks pending negotiations with Ergon Energy.

The medical precinct includes the Eli Waters Medical Centre, Nicholaides Pathology, Community and Neighbourhood Support Services and a new pharmacy.

Eli Waters Medical Centre practice manager Adedoyin Ogunseye said the development not only provided better health care but a "greater health care experience for our region”.

Win Projects managing director Glen Winney said the fitouts of the medical centre were currently underway and the development's wellness centre would soon be completed.

"Once we're finished we're looking at getting more allied health industries and even some childcare industries in there,” Mr Winney said.

