WELCOMING THE VISITOR: Spirit of Hervey Bay manager Bobbie Hayter sees the difference advertising in the Fraser Coast Visitors Guide can make when it comes to whale watching bookings. Blake Antrobus
First-class guide to the Fraser Coast arrives

Blake Antrobus
by
23rd Jun 2018 12:00 AM
EVERY year, Bobbie Hayter's whale watching business is crammed with excited tourists wanting a first-class look at the region's visiting whale population.

And with a glossy promotion in the Fraser Coast Visitors Guide, Ms Hayter is about to enjoy an even busier season.

Published every season, it is your need-to-know guide to the Fraser Coast's essential activities for the time of year.

In the winter edition, you can check out exciting promotions for whale watching, the Mary Poppins Festival, tours of the historical Maryborough city and many more.

Ms Hayter said she could see the difference promoting her business made to her numbers every year.

"It's a great reference source for tourists, people like to have a tangible thing they can read up on and see what's available in the region,” Ms Hayter said.

"More direct bookings is a great benefit, because people can read exactly what we do and what they'll get out of their tours.”

Ms Hayter, who has featured in the Visitors Guide for the last few years, said it made a huge difference to the Spirit of Hervey Bay, which has become one of the leading whale watching businesses in town.

"Our vessel is big and beautiful, it's got the underwater windows,” she said.

"Forward bookings have been pretty good, for the busiest time of the year.

"Hervey Bay always attracts the discerning whale watching visitors, because this is the best place in Australia to do it.”

