First COVID vaccines given to M’boro hospital workers

The first COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to health workers on the Fraser Coast.

The AstraZenaca vaccine was provided to frontline workers at Maryborough Hospital, where wardsman Steven O’Neill and registered nurse Kim Worsley were the first to receive it.

Ms Worsley said it was a proud moment and a privilege to be given the vaccine.

She said the pandemic had brought concern and anxiety, and believed vaccine was a vital step toward getting back to normality.

Being a COVID vaccine superhero was all in a day's work for Maryborough nurse Kim Worsley.

“It’s essential I think,” she said.

She urged those who were apprehensive about receiving the vaccine not to be nervous.

“There’s nothing to be afraid of – trust the science,” Ms Worsley said.

The initial phase of the vaccine rollout focuses on healthcare and other at-risk workers including the 1a priority group, as defined by the Australian Government. It will then be extended to other priority groups and the general public.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service chief executive Debbie Carroll said it was fantastic to witness the launch of the Maryborough Hospital’s vaccine hub, after a successful launch in Bundaberg earlier in the week.

Wardsman Steven O'Neill celebrates receiving his AstraZenaca vaccine on Thursday.

“The assurance and readiness process is necessarily stringent, so it’s important for us to open one hub at a time and ensure we’re taking the time to get all our processes right,” Ms Carroll said.

“We’re thrilled to see vaccinations becoming available to priority workers in Maryborough and we’ll continue working through the process to start vaccinating in other locations across our HHS as soon as we can.”

WBHHS nursing and midwifery services executive director Fiona Sewell, who has led WBHHS’s local vaccine rollout effort, said the addition of each hub in Wide Bay meant more people were being given the chance protect themselves against COVID-19.

Wardsman Steven O'Neill receives the vaccine.

She said she was proud of the work of healthcare providers and the behaviour of Queenslanders during the pandemic.

“Today’s another great step forward,” Ms Sewell said.

“Next we’ll focus on bringing Hervey Bay online before beginning our outreach visits to our rural facilities, which will significantly increase the numbers of our staff and other local high-risk individuals who will be protected.

“These include healthcare workers in private hospitals, as well as other at-risk workers such as police, paramedics, and other emergency services personnel.”