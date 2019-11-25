Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cyclone Rita currently sits at category 1 between Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands
Cyclone Rita currently sits at category 1 between Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands
News

First cyclone of the season appears

Jack Evans
25th Nov 2019 11:33 AM | Updated: 7:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Cyclone season is here with the first cyclone recorded between Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands.

Cyclone Rita, which formed over the weekend, currently sits at category one but is expected to hit category two early tomorrow morning.

Meteorologist Dean Narramore from the Bureau of Meteorology said the southbound cyclone will likely not affect the Queensland coast, apart from a potential rise in swell.

Mr Narramore said the cyclone is expected to turn west towards Vanuatu before weakening.

The system has arrived "a little bit early" according to Mr Narramore but is still well inside the cyclone season window which started on November 1.

He expects more cyclone activity come December.

bureau of metereology cyclone rita cyclone season editors picks rockhampton weather
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        1997 cold case: Murder-accused fronts court

        premium_icon 1997 cold case: Murder-accused fronts court

        News A FORMER drug addict told the Bundaberg Magistrates yesterday she knew there was something wrong with her friend Gregory Armstrong after not seeing him for a week.

        School airconditioning funding to be fast-tracked

        premium_icon School airconditioning funding to be fast-tracked

        News ‘We want all Queensland students to learn in a comfortable and cool environment’

        No nervous wait as uni all sorted for school leavers

        premium_icon No nervous wait as uni all sorted for school leavers

        News AN EARLY offer to university has added to the excitement of finishing high school...

        M’boro man allegedly caught four times over alcohol limit

        premium_icon M’boro man allegedly caught four times over alcohol limit

        News A Maryborough man was allegedly four times the legal alcohol limit