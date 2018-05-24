First day for Fraser Coast Show

Offering fruit on Friday arvo for a small donation will be Hervey Bay Special School character men (left) Ian Dinte and newcomer and Ian's protege Jason Hooper.

WEATHER conditions were perfect for the first day of the Fraser Coast Show.

School children, community organisations and parents took the opportunity to enjoy displays and demonstrations, peruse the pavilions before People's Day tomorrow.

The grand stand was packed for the main attraction, Aussie FMX Freestyle Motocross, with Amber Enright commentating for stunt riders Callum Shaw and Brodie Carmichael.

At the Cookery Pavilion chief steward Robert Ullmann was overwhelmed with 500 entries from the Wide Bay region.

"We had a record number of entries," he said.

"There were 240 before the cut off in April and 260 late entries."

Judging the competition entries was May Gossow from Crows Nest.

"This is the second time we have had May here," Robert said.

"She handed out a lot of highly commended which also in turn helps the younger ones and the one who have started to cook to come along and have a go.

"That is what it is all about - they can all say they can cook so come out and join the competition.

"We had a very successful show this year."

Other stewards also commented of the increase and record number of entries this year.

Show Society Keryn Staib said they were particularly pleased with the attendance of the first day.

"Today is traditionally school children and pensioners, mums with little ones and we are really happy with it."

Keryn mentioned there was some great changes.

"One of the big changes was shifting Show Bag Alley next to Side Show Alley - it is bigger and better than it ever was."

The Fraser Coast Show at the Maryborough Showgrounds will be open until 9pm tonight and from 9am-9pm Friday, May 25.

Day pass: adults $20, family $40, students/concession $15; two-day pass were adult $35, family $80, students/concession $25.

More information go to frasercoastshow.com.au.