First event a huge success for the WBMC

RACING: The inaugural Rallysprint at the Wide Bay Motor Complex, Boonooroo.

YOU could see the pride in the eyes of every Wide Bay Motor Complex committee member when the club's first-ever event roared to life.

A full field of 31 cars from Gladstone to Brisbane converged on WBMC's Boonooroo base on Saturday.

Dust flew and engines roared as the Inaugural Rallysprint kicked into gear, which WBMC president Ben Collingwood said was a great break from the behind the scenes work.

"To be running our first event out here is awesome,” Mr Collingwood said.

"The pits around there are chock-a- block full, and there's been some great racing. It's a good feeling to be here.”

The committee's focus will shift to planning more events.