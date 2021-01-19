First forum on Fraser Island fires held, with more to follow

Forums are being held as part of the inquiry into the fires on Fraser Island.

Forums are being held as part of the inquiry into the fires on Fraser Island.

The first of five community forums assisting the inquiry into the Fraser Island fires has been held on the Fraser Coast.

The event went ahead at Orchid Beach on Tuesday, with four more to follow in coming days.

On Wednesday, a forum will be held at Happy Valley.

The bushfires raged on Fraser Island for more than seven weeks, causing considerable damage and threatening properties and townships.

Inspector-General Emergency Management, Alistair Dawson said the community forums would be held to inform IGEM's review into the preparedness and response to the bushfire that tore through almost half of the island over about seven weeks.

"We are seeking feedback from community members, business and tourist operators and interest parties about what they thought worked well and any opportunities for improvement to ensure we have the best possible disaster management arrangements in place," Mr Dawson said.

"It's vital the review hears from those people who can speak first-hand about their own experiences and reflections.

"The forums will focus on the review's terms of reference and will also consider the cultural and environmental significance of the island.

"We'll also be looking to consolidate observations, insights, findings and recommendations from previous bushfire reviews and the recent Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements."

The remaining forums:

January 20 - Happy Valley - Community focus

January 21 - Kingfisher Bay - Community focus

January 21 - Kingfisher Bay - Business and tourism industry focus

January 22 - Urangan - Business and tourism industry focus