First glimpse at M'boro's new world class disability housing

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders helps open the new accommodation in Maryborough on Tuesday.

THE Maryborough Wiles House has reopened its doors after a lengthy period of renovations, with three new units designed for better accommodation options for people with disabilities.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the newly-renovated units would allow people with high needs to get proper access to support staff.

"Investing in these types of projects goes a long way, not only in supporting people with disability, but also the wider community,” he said.

"It's great we've been able to partner with Community Housing Limited (CHL) to create more housing options for people with disability locally.”

The new facility has access to three independent disability units to support those with high needs, along with a guest bedroom to provide 24/7 access to support.

A first glimpse at the new disability housing in Maryborough. Contributed

CHL Managing director Steve Bevington said the organisation had a long history of providing accommodation for people with a disability - as far back as 1994.

"We have over 1,800 people living with a disability in our housing across Australia,” he said.

"(We) are pleased to be a part of this unique project which will be a terrific resource for the community.”

A first glimpse at the new disability housing in Maryborough. Contributed

An additional amount of $58,000 has been contributed by CHL towards works to include special assistive technology in the house design for high support needs.