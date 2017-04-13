29°
Community

First hand account of what it's like to serve as a nurse

13th Apr 2017 11:29 AM
Regimental Sergeant Major Joint Task Force 633, Warrant Officer Class One Kim Felmingham.
Regimental Sergeant Major Joint Task Force 633, Warrant Officer Class One Kim Felmingham. SGT W. Guthrie

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

STAFF Sergeant Kim Felmingham was the first medic on the scene when a truck carrying about 30 East Timorese left the road and plunged down a cliff.

Despite the large number of seriously injured personnel and limited medical supplies, she provided triage, treatment and support before coordinating the evacuation of casualties.

The dedicated nurse has been awarded the Nursing Service Cross for her outstanding devotion to duty while providing medical assistance to East Timorese civilians following a vehicle accident near Dili on January 14, 2000.

According to her citation the reason "that all of the injured survived was largely due to her competency and skill".

Recognised for her professionalism and calm demeanour, Sgt Felmingham's award was bestowed on her by Queen Elizabeth II.

The Nursing Service Cross is awarded to members of the Australian Defence Force who demonstrate outstanding devotion and competence in the performance of nursing duties, or perform an act of exceptional dedication.

Introduced in 1989, the Nursing Service Cross is a four-stepped silver cross inlaid with transparent red enamel.

It is accompanied by a ribbon of white for purity, gold to represent the colour of sand and a red vertical stripe which is the colour of the sedge flower. Twenty-nine have been awarded so far, including one bar.

 

Q&A with Kim Felmingham:

Tell us about the day you were invested with the decoration?

On March 25, 2000, I was joined by family and friends at Yarralumla where we met with the other recipients and their families. It was a great day and being awarded the Nursing Service Cross (NSC) by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in front of my family and friends was surreal.

What does it mean to you to be recognised with a decoration?

As a medic in the Royal Australian Army Medical Corps, to be awarded the NSC is a significant honour; however, it is not lost on me that the positive outcome of the majority of the Timorese casualties was due to the first aid and assistance that was provided by other soldiers prior to my arrival on the scene.

I was able to provide medical treatment to all casualties due to the combined efforts of the officers and soldiers on the ground, who assisted me until the evacuation of all casualties was completed.

Why did you join the ADF and how does it make you feel to serve your country?

I joined the Army because from a young age I wanted to be a Victorian Police Officer; 30 years later and I am still serving without any intention of leaving any time soon. My current appointment as the Regimental Sergeant Major of 17th Combat Service Support Brigade allows me to observe our soldiers doing amazing things. I am passionate about soldiering and empowering all soldiers to achieve great things. There is no other occupation that enables you to be part of a professional team, with a long and distinguished history such as the Australian Defence Force. In every role and appointment that I have had, Defence has provided me with the opportunity to learn, be challenged and develop both personally and professionally.

Get your Nursing Service Cross coin with the paper today for just $3.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  australian defence force east timor nurse service war

No jail time for woman who used dead man's bank card

No jail time for woman who used dead man's bank card

Shannon Rosina Tubb will not spend a day behind bars for her involvement in using a dead man’s bank card to buy a mobile phone and other items.

Where to grab fish and chips on Fraser Coast this Easter

Plate of Delicious Fried calamari with Seafood pasta

Maddigan's Seafood on the Esplanade have been under the pump.

Easter church services on the Fraser Coast

Church services are being held around the region this long weekend.

We have a list of 10 church services in the region.

Fraser Coast radio station plays M'boro singer's song

Lou Parker's song The Ward is rocketing up Triple J's Unearthed charts.

A local radio station has played a song by a Maryborough singer.

Local Partners

Double demerit points rule you need to know for Easter

QUEENSLAND Police have revealed what is happening with the double demerit points rule over the Easter break, and it's not what you might expect.

Mr Bunny hops into hospital to give kids a special surprise

WHAT A SURPRISE: Evie Oswin had a special visitor say hello during her stay at Hervey Bay Hospital.

He came into the pediatrics ward.

Easter church services on the Fraser Coast

Church services are being held around the region this long weekend.

We have a list of 10 church services in the region.

What's on: Plenty of family fun on Coast for long weekend

Fraser Coast Chronicle

From fishing competitions to fairs and parties, there is lots on.

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

Oprah in awe of Legally Blonde star

Even Oprah Winfrey feels intimidated sometimes

‘I’m way too smart to be an actress’

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman star claims she’s ‘way too smart to be an actress’.

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

Idris Elba gets a kick out of new role

Idris Elba pictured during his first professional fight against Lionel Graves at York Hall, London, filmed as part of the TV series Idris Elba: Fighter.

Award-winning actor spent a year training to get fight-ready.

What's on the big screen this week

Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel in a scene from the movie The Fate of the Furious.

Dom goes rogue in new Fast film and Anne Hathaway battles a monster.

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

Byron Bay welcomes Patti Smith

HEADLINER: American punk singer songwriter Patti Smith will close the first night of Bluesfest tonight.

She will perform two different shows at Bluesfest 2017

GREAT VALUE DOESN&#39;T LAST LONG

2 Arlington Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

GREAT VALUE DOESN'T LAST LONG Dress Circle Address in the Pines 3 Large Bedrooms + Study Large and Light Modern kitchen Double Lock Up Garage Internal Access Act...

A Grade Location Inspect Today!

2/378 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

Superbly presented three bedroom home - master has an ensuite plus family bathroom and separate toilet. Each bedroom and the living area is individually air...

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $468,000

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE. LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first.

OWNER SAYS SELL

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Easy Care Quality home just waiting for new owners. Step inside and you can relax in air conditioned comfort. 3 comfortable bedrooms, 2 ample living areas, Modern...

Pleasing to the eye

67 Magellan, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

NEAR NEW 4 BEDROOM (LARGE BEDROOMS!) HOME WITH LARGE TILED WALK IN ROBE, SECURITY SCREENS, GALLEY STYLE KITCHEN, LARGE FAMILY DINING, DLUG + REMOTE, GARDEN SHED...

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

152 Honeyeater Drive, Walligan 4655

House 5 3 4 Auction in...

VENDOR WANTS IT . SOLD Amazing large 5 bedroom home cleverly positioned on this 5 acre allotment ready for a family seeking a rural lifestyle. MUST BE...

THE GREAT ESCAPE

1 Bromiley Court, Dundowran 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

This property has it all! Small acreage, magnificent rural views, contemporary designer home, huge shed, undercover alfresco entertaining, spa and only 5 minutes...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 $450,000

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

ENTRY LEVEL STUNNER! BE QUICK

9 McGregor Close, Craignish 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

Set on a 2,022m2 (approx.) block with two street access this 4 bedroom home has been completely refurbished from top to bottom, finished to the highest of...

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $428,000

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!